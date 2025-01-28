Gemini: Your health will remain fine, but travelling may feel hectic and stressful. Financial improvements are likely, bringing some relief. Take the time to assist children with their homework, as it will strengthen your bond with them. Be cautious in your relationship—trying to control your partner could lead to conflicts. You'll have the energy and skills to boost your earning potential today. In your free time, consider connecting with the younger members of your family through meaningful conversations. While the day may not go entirely as planned, you’ll still enjoy a lovely time with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by donating green clothing to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 p.m. to 4.45 p.m.