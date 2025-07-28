Gemini: You’ll be more open to positive thoughts today. However, unresolved matters may become more confusing, and financial worries could weigh on your mind. You might get a chance to attend social gatherings where you’ll meet influential people. Your energy will be high, and your partner’s love will bring you great joy. It’s a good day to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Seniors under this zodiac sign may reconnect with old friends during their free time. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you happiness today. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home to boost your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.