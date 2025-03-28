Gemini: Today, a smile will remain on your face, and even strangers will feel familiar. Be mindful of your finances—saving and spending wisely will prevent future regrets. The day begins with uplifting news from close relatives or friends. Your boundless love is a priceless gift for your partner. You may find yourself guiding your children on time management and how to use their time effectively. Your parents might surprise your spouse with a wonderful gesture, bringing more harmony to your married life. Avoid showing off today, as it may create distance between you and your friends. Remedy: Donate black umbrellas and black shoes to those in need to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.