Gemini: Try to control your short-tempered behaviour, as it may damage your relationship permanently. You can avoid this by being open-minded and letting go of any biases. If you have invested in land abroad, you might be able to sell it today at a good price and make a profit. This is a great day to grab attention effortlessly. Personal advice from someone close can help improve your relationship. Spend time with experienced people and learn from their knowledge. It’s also a good day to try out new ideas. If you’ve been feeling unlucky for a while, today may bring a turning point that makes you feel blessed. Remedy: Donate black and white clothes to the saints to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5:20 pm to 7:20 pm.