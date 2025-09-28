Gemini: Don’t lose your calm when faced with a difficult situation. Just as salt enhances the taste of food, a little unhappiness is sometimes necessary to truly value joy. Attending a social gathering will help uplift your mood. Today, you may develop the habit of saving money and learn to use it wisely. Take special care of your parents’ health. Your love life will be blissful—the day may start with your partner’s smile and end with sweet dreams of each other. At work, adopting new techniques will improve efficiency, and your unique style will attract attention. Sports are vital, but avoid overindulgence so it doesn’t affect your studies. Married couples will enjoy the best of love and good food today. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to ensure family happiness, as it is believed to magnify the negative influence of Mars.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.