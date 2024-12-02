Gemini: Engaging in self-improvement activities will benefit you in multiple ways, boosting your confidence and overall well-being. Business owners may experience significant profits and opportunities to elevate their ventures. Open communication and cooperation will strengthen your bond with your spouse. Your sincere and unconditional love holds incredible creative potential. Making connections with the right people will help you advance in your career. However, students may find themselves distracted by romantic feelings, leading to lost productivity. Your partner may surprise you with an unforgettable gesture today. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.