Gemini: Just as food needs salt to enhance its flavour, a bit of unhappiness is necessary to help you truly appreciate happiness. If you're away from home for work or studies, avoid people who waste your time and money. Your relationship with your spouse may become tense due to your over-commitment to work. On a positive note, romantic feelings will be returned today. Use your professional influence to boost your career. Success in your field is within reach, so focus on using all your skills to achieve it. Today, you might prefer spending time alone rather than socializing. You can also use your free time to tidy up your house. Your spouse will rekindle the romantic memories from the early stages of your relationship. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.