Gemini: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness, bringing relief and positivity. Consider taking your family out for a get-together today, even if it means spending generously—it will strengthen your bond. Your charm and personality may also help you make new friends. However, you might struggle to keep promises, which could upset your partner. On the work front, support from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence and morale. Feeling like you’re unable to dedicate enough time to family or friends might leave you disheartened, and today could be one of those moments. On a brighter note, the day offers a sense of relief and renewal after a challenging phase in your married life. Remedy: To strengthen your bond of love, offer Prasad at the temples of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am and 1:00 pm.