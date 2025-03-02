Gemini: Stay clear of confusion and frustration to keep your mind sharp. A function at home may require significant spending, which could impact your finances. However, you will enjoy a joyful time with family and friends. Consider planting a sapling today for a positive touch. Engaging with influential people may bring valuable ideas and plans. After work, you might find comfort in indulging in your favourite hobbies, helping you relax. However, be mindful, as a serious argument with your spouse is possible. Remedy: For financial stability, have curd in a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.