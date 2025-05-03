Gemini: Take a little extra care of your health today. Keep your temper in check and treat colleagues with kindness—straying from this approach could affect your job security and, in turn, your financial stability. Some of you may feel the urge to splurge on jewelry or a new home appliance. While indulging can be rewarding, make sure it's well-considered. In matters of the heart, be mindful—letting passion override patience could put your relationship at risk. While it’s fine to engage in friendly conversations, be cautious about sharing your deepest thoughts with people whose intentions you’re unsure of. Trust is precious—don’t give it away too easily. Your spouse may temporarily be influenced by outside opinions and pick a fight, but your understanding and affection will help restore harmony. Take some time to sit under the shade of a tree—it can offer surprising clarity, calm, and a quiet reminder of life’s deeper lessons. Remedy: Soak up the early morning sun for 15–20 minutes daily—it can help eliminate deficiencies and boost overall health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.