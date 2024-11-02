Gemini: Avoid wasting energy on unnecessary arguments; remember, arguments rarely bring gains but often cost you peace. Your finances may improve today, possibly through speculation or unexpected gains. Share your joy with your parents, helping them feel valued and lifting any feelings of loneliness or sadness. After all, life is about easing each other’s burdens. Your love life will bring renewed hope, and it’s likely to be a cheerful day where most things go as planned. You’ll feel especially fortunate in your marriage today. The day may also draw you towards spiritual practices, like visiting a temple, helping those in need, or meditating. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider placing copper rivets on the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.