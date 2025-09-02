Gemini: Your overall health will remain fine, though travel may leave you feeling tired and stressed. A visit to close relatives could put some strain on your finances. Concerns about your parents’ health may also cause worry. On the brighter side, love and romance will lift your mood. For those in creative fields, today brings long-awaited fame and recognition. An old acquaintance from your past may reach out, making the day memorable. Your spouse will also make you feel truly special with extra care and attention. Remedy: For better financial stability, distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice among the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.