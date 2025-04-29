Gemini: You may feel anxious about socialising today, but boosting your self-confidence can help overcome this. Financial gains might fall short of your expectations. Be mindful of your words, especially around your grandparents — it's better to stay silent than say something hurtful. Engage in meaningful activities that add value to life and show your loved ones you care. Love will feel deep and genuine today. Spending time with experienced individuals can enrich your knowledge. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality are likely to bring satisfying results. Your spouse's warmth will make you feel truly special, like royalty. Remedy: Support and help people with physical disabilities to enjoy better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.