Gemini: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Although money matters may occupy your day, you’re likely to see profits by evening. Eligible individuals might receive promising matrimonial proposals. Your partner will miss you deeply today—plan a thoughtful surprise to make the day special. At work, you’ll succeed if you present your ideas with determination and enthusiasm. Despite a busy day, you’ll find time in the evening to indulge in something you enjoy. Small arguments with your spouse could escalate over time if not addressed carefully, so avoid relying too much on others’ advice or suggestions. Remedy: To enhance your income, establish a Chandra Yantra in your home’s place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 to 1:00 pm.