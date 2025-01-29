Gemini: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and patience. Stay true to your values and make rational decisions. Be cautious, as some of your movable property could be stolen today. Your witty personality will make you stand out at social gatherings. Holding grudges against your partner won’t help—stay calm and express your feelings honestly. You may set higher goals than usual today, but don’t be discouraged if results don’t meet your expectations. Use your time wisely—engage in something creative instead of wasting it. Stress caused by your spouse may affect your health. Remedy: Avoid causing disruptions in auspicious events like marriages, as it can weaken Venus and impact financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.