Gemini: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day. However, be cautious with your finances—don’t invest based on someone else’s advice, as it could lead to losses. Your home may need some quick tidying up, so don’t put it off. A sweet and playful moment with your partner—perhaps sharing candy or toffees—could brighten your day. At work, you’ll enjoy support and appreciation from everyone around you. Still, an unfinished task might require your attention later in the evening. Though you often laugh at jokes about married life, today you may find yourself touched by the beautiful truths in your own relationship. Remedy: Show love and respect to your elder brothers to attract prosperity and a stable financial life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.