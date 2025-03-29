Gemini: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to all experiences—both good and bad—and plays a crucial role in problem-solving and gaining wisdom. While your expenses may rise, an increase in income will help balance your finances. Your ability to impress others will bring positive rewards. Romance will be at the forefront of your heart today. Spending time with an elder family member could offer valuable life insights. You may have a profound realization about the vows of marriage and recognize your spouse as your true soulmate. A special culinary experience awaits, as delicious dishes might be prepared at home today. Remedy: Share cooked or sweetened yellow rice with those in need to enhance financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.