Gemini: Your impulsive behavior could strain your relationship with your wife. Before acting rashly, consider the potential consequences. If possible, take some time away to reset your mood. Investing in stocks and mutual funds today could lead to promising long-term benefits. Involving your children in household tasks will bring a sense of togetherness and teamwork. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, carve out some time to be with them. Openly share your feelings and have an honest conversation to strengthen your bond. You’ll have an opportunity to express your emotions and deepen your connection with your lover today. Your married life will feel especially rewarding, reminding you that love is the greatest gift. Take the chance to uplift your partner’s confidence in you, building a stronger foundation for your relationship. Remedy: Start your mornings with Pranayama (breathing exercises) to maintain physical health and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow/Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.