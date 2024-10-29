Gemini: Keep an eye on your diet and consider visiting a health club regularly to maintain fitness. If someone approaches you with big plans, be sure to check their background carefully before investing. A disagreement with your spouse might cause some mental stress; try not to let it affect you too much. Remember, accepting what can’t be changed is a valuable lesson in life. You’ll feel energized, especially as your partner brings you joy today. You’ll also have opportunities to demonstrate your talents. Travel could be both enjoyable and enriching today. For those who think marriage is only about physical attraction, today may reveal the deeper meaning of true love. Remedy: Worshipping Lord Ganesha can bring improvement to your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.