Gemini: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today, as carelessness may affect your health. Your financial situation is set to improve with the recovery of delayed payments. In the evening, you may have to host unexpected guests, adding some liveliness to your home. Avoid the tendency to fall in and out of love too easily. This is a good day to showcase your skills and talents. Matters related to tax or insurance may also require your attention. In married life, you might feel a lack of comfort or closeness, but a heartfelt conversation can help ease the situation. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, chant ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय (Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya) 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.