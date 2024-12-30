Gemini: To lead a fulfilling life, focus on strengthening your mental resilience. Unexpected financial gains will brighten your day. You might indulge in buying jewellery or a household appliance. New romantic connections could uplift your mood and keep you cheerful. Be cautious with others who demand too much of your time—ensure your commitments don’t interfere with your priorities, and guard against being taken advantage of. A lazy start to the day may make you realize later the value of time and regret not using it effectively. However, your efforts to improve your marital life will bring results that exceed your expectations. Remedy: Wear Rudraksha beads around your neck to foster a prosperous professional life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m to 4 p.m.