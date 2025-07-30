Gemini: Your confidence and energy levels will be high today, keeping you motivated throughout. However, a continuous outflow of money may make it difficult to save or manage your finances. A pleasant surprise from distant relatives will bring joy to the whole family. Your partner may appear irritable, which could weigh on your mind. A new partnership or collaboration shows promise. You may feel drawn toward charity or social work—dedicating time to a noble cause can have a meaningful impact. Be cautious in your relationship, as differing opinions might lead to a disagreement with your partner. Remedy: For better financial luck, chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu—Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardanam, Hamsam, Narayanam.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.