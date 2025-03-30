Gemini: Today is a promising day, and you may find relief from a lingering illness. If you've been overspending until now, it’s time to rein in your finances and start saving. Expect to spend some time tackling pending household tasks. A third party might stir up tensions between you and your partner, so be cautious. Listening to experienced individuals and incorporating fresh ideas into your work will benefit you today. If you have siblings, consider watching a movie or a match at home together—it’ll strengthen your bond. However, your married life might face some stress today due to unmet daily needs, whether it’s food, cleaning, or other chores. Remedy: Gift platinum jewelry or accessories to your partner to energize and enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.