Gemini: Adopt a generous outlook on life, as complaining about your circumstances only dampens the joy of living. Negative thinking can rob life of its charm and diminish your hopes for contentment. Financially, your situation is likely to improve with the recovery of delayed payments. Spend your free time in the cheerful company of children, even if it means going out of your way. Plan a picnic with your beloved to relive cherished moments. However, pressure from work and home might leave you feeling irritable. While you may wish to dedicate time to caring for your mother, unexpected tasks could prevent this, causing you some distress. On a positive note, you and your spouse could receive wonderful news today. Remedy: For better financial prospects, place seven soft copper pins inside your shoes.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2:20 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.