Gemini: Avoid interfering in your wife's personal matters, as it may lead to unnecessary conflicts. Focus on your own priorities and limit your involvement to avoid fostering dependency. Be cautious and make wise investment decisions. Family members may not meet your expectations, so rather than imposing your views, adapt your approach to encourage better cooperation. Today, you'll truly feel the depth and soulful nature of your partner's love. Being someone who tends to feel overwhelmed in large gatherings, you'll appreciate the ample time to focus on yourself and find peace amidst the chaos. Love will add a vibrant hue to your day, making everything around you seem brighter and more beautiful. If attending a wedding, exercise caution and avoid consuming alcohol, as it could have serious consequences. Remedy: For a healthier lifestyle, consider giving up alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.