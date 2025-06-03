Gemini: A great day to do things that boost your self-worth and make you feel happy. Working professionals may find themselves short on funds today due to past unnecessary spending. Try to stay calm, as your patience may run thin. Avoid using harsh words, as they could hurt others around you. Today, you’ll get a sweet experience of love. Those involved in art or theatre will come across exciting new chances to showcase their talent. If you’re married with children, they might express that you’re not giving them enough time. However, your day will end on a high note—your spouse has something special planned that will make the day truly memorable. Remedy: For steady financial growth, regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.