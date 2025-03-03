Gemini: Your resilience and fearlessness will significantly strengthen your mental abilities. Maintain this momentum to stay in control of any situation. Today, you may receive money from an unexpected source, helping to resolve financial issues. Prioritizing your family's needs should be your focus. Your partner may be upset due to family matters—talk to them patiently to ease their worries. If you've been facing challenges at work, expect a positive turn today. Expanding your network and connecting with influential people will be beneficial. However, if you make plans without consulting your spouse, it may lead to disagreement. Remedy: Donate a bronze diya at a temple of Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 pm to 1:15 pm.