Gemini: You are likely to enjoy leisure and relaxation today. Your positive energy will reflect in your mood as you step out, but a theft or loss of a valuable item could disturb your peace. Eligible individuals may receive marriage proposals. Emotional emptiness may trouble you as you miss someone’s company. Avoid entering into joint ventures, as partners may try to take undue advantage. This could also be one of those days when things don’t go as planned. In married life, both you and your partner may need some space to maintain harmony. Remedy: To strengthen your financial life, keep a piece of silver along with some Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.