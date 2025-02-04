Gemini: You may face a setback as a health issue prevents you from attending an important assignment. However, stay rational and find ways to move forward. It’s wise to avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and finances. Friends may invite you for an enjoyable evening. If you’re going on a date, steer clear of controversial topics. Today brings opportunities to showcase your skills, and you’ll make commitments to those who rely on you. Your life partner will brighten your mood with a special surprise. Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3:20 pm to 4:30 pm.