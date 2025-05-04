Gemini: Engaging in sports or outdoor activities will help you regain your lost energy. Avoid lending money today, but if it's unavoidable, make sure you get a written agreement on when it will be repaid. Focus on your family's needs—they should be your top priority. A small argument with your partner may arise as you try to prove your point, but their understanding nature will help ease the tension. Be careful not to let emotions affect important business decisions. You may plan a special outing with your spouse, but their health may prevent it. Trust issues between you and your partner could also lead to a serious argument. Remedy: Keep a bowl filled with milk, water, and sugar near your bed at night. In the morning, pour it at the root of a nearby tree. This is believed to bring stability in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am.