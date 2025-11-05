Gemini: Be courageous in facing trauma—your optimism will help. With a relative’s help, you may do well in business and gain financially. Be generous and cherish loving family moments. Instant romance awaits if you go out this evening. Difficulties at work will pass with help from colleagues. You may buy a nice dress. You and your spouse might receive excellent news. Remedy: Donate barley equivalent to your weight at a cowshed for family bliss and peace.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.