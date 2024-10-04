Gemini: Your overall health will be fine, but travelling may leave you feeling exhausted and stressed. It's a great day to invest in items that are likely to increase in value over time. A quarrel with a neighbour could spoil your mood, but it's important to stay calm and not lose your temper, as that could worsen the situation. If you refuse to engage in the argument, it will likely fade away. Focus on maintaining a peaceful relationship. Avoid using emotional manipulation with your partner. Several issues may require your immediate attention today, and your spouse's demands could cause some stress. However, the day will start on a high note, keeping you energized throughout. Remedy: To overcome obstacles in your love life, share food with visually impaired individuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.