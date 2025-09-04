Gemini: A friend or acquaintance’s selfish behaviour may upset your peace of mind today. Be cautious at work or in business, as even small negligence could lead to financial loss. On the brighter side, you will enjoy happy moments with family and friends. Romantic desires that once felt like fantasies may come true. With support from others, you can accomplish your goals today. Use your strong confidence to build new contacts and friendships. In married life, the warmth of touches, hugs, and kisses will feel especially meaningful. Remedy: Stay happy and healthy by feeding fried savouries (pakoda) to crows, which are associated with Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.