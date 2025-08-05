Gemini: You'll be full of energy today and may end up doing something remarkable. The money you’ve been saving for a long time might finally be put to use. However, some unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. Your children may bring exciting news that lifts your spirits. Be mindful of your words though—harsh language could disrupt the harmony in your relationship. Fresh ideas will prove to be productive. If you're out shopping, try to avoid overspending. In married life, things may feel a bit out of control today, so stay calm and patient. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by gifting your partner yellow clothing or fabric.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.