Gemini: Work-related stress might weigh on you today, so try to manage your tasks calmly. You may need to spend money repairing a faulty electronic item. Take time to share your joys with your parents—it will not only uplift their spirits but also strengthen your bond, alleviating feelings of loneliness or sadness. After all, life is about making things easier for one another. Romantic feelings may keep you restless at night. At work, avoid unnecessary conversations to maintain a positive impression. Businesspeople should exercise caution, as an old investment could result in losses. Consider spending quality time with younger family members by visiting a park or shopping mall. However, be prepared for minor disruptions at home if domestic help is unavailable, which might strain things with your partner. Remedy: Clean your teeth with alum to attract financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.40 am.