Gemini: Your health will be in excellent condition today. If you have an ongoing court case related to financial matters, the decision is likely to be in your favour, bringing monetary benefits. However, work commitments may lead to neglecting family needs, so try to balance both. Embracing forgiveness and spreading joy will make your life more fulfilling. A simple ‘Hello’ to someone who dislikes you at work could turn things in your favour. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Your spouse’s love and support will instantly ease your worries and bring comfort. Remedy: Distribute milk and sugar crystals (mishri) to five young girls to enhance happiness within the family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.