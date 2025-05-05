Gemini: Celebrating a recent success will bring you great happiness. Sharing this joy with friends will make it even more special. You’re likely to earn well today, but be careful not to spend it carelessly. Shopping with your spouse will be fun and will strengthen your bond. When going out with your partner, be yourself in both looks and attitude—it will make your connection more genuine. Learning and adapting to new technology will help you stay up to date with the times. You may feel like leaving work early today. Once home, you could plan a movie or a relaxing outing with your family. Your life partner may surprise you in a delightful way today. Remedy: Recite the Ganesh Chalisa and sing devotional hymns to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.