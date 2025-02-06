Gemini: Use your energy to support someone in need. After all, a life well spent is one that benefits others. The day may start on a positive note, but unexpected expenses in the evening could leave you worried. You will be in the spotlight today, receiving plenty of attention, though choosing the best opportunities might be challenging. Romance will bring extra joy to your life. Hardworking employees may receive promotions or financial rewards. Consider spending time in the park, but be mindful of potential arguments with strangers that could ruin your mood. A piece of wonderful news may brighten your day with your spouse.

Remedy: Feed cows with split Bengal gram (chana dal) to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.