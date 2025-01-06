Gemini: Your polite and courteous behaviour will earn you admiration, with many people expressing their appreciation for you. Investments related to your home are likely to yield good returns. Plan an enjoyable evening with friends and family to strengthen your bonds. Take time to understand your partner’s emotions today. Attending lectures or seminars will inspire fresh ideas for personal and professional growth. Speak your mind confidently without hesitation. If you believe married life is about compromises, today you’ll realize it can be one of the most beautiful aspects of life. Remedy: To enjoy a blissful family life, establish a Guru Yantra made of gold or bronze and worship it daily.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.