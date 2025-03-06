Gemini: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will help turn your hopes and desires into reality. With the support of a close friend, some businesspersons may receive financial gains today, helping to resolve several challenges. Share your happiness with your parents and make them feel valued, easing any feelings of loneliness or sadness they may have. After all, life is about making things easier for one another. Love will bring sweet and memorable moments today. Surround yourself with experienced individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. If you have travel plans, they may get postponed due to unexpected changes in your schedule. Ongoing disagreements with your spouse might create tension, making reconciliation difficult. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.