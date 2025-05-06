Gemini: You’re likely to spend time playing sports or exercising today to stay fit. Married individuals might face high expenses related to their children's education. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. If you're in love, today you'll feel deeply connected — as if you're hearing a melody more beautiful than any song in the world. Those in creative professions may finally receive the recognition and fame they’ve been waiting for. By night, you may feel the urge to step out alone for a walk on the terrace or in a park to clear your mind. Disappointment from your partner could deeply hurt you, possibly leading to serious thoughts about your relationship. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.