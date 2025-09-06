Gemini: Channel your energy wisely today—avoid wasting it on impossible thoughts and focus on meaningful directions instead. Financial gains are likely, but your aggressive approach may limit the benefits you expect. At home, family members may seem dissatisfied despite your efforts to please them, which could leave you feeling restrained by social barriers. In your free time, you’ll be inspired to start something new, immersing yourself so deeply that other tasks may be sidelined. A disagreement with your spouse involving relatives is possible, so handle matters with patience. Also, be cautious while joking with friends—crossing boundaries may strain your bond. Remedy: To keep love and harmony alive in your life, visit a Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.