Gemini: You'll feel relaxed and in a good mood today, making it a great time to enjoy yourself. Influential people may be willing to support or invest in ideas that have something unique or classy about them. However, someone from your past could create a few issues—stay alert. Stay cheerful and have the courage to face any ups and downs in your love life. At work, your colleagues will be more understanding and supportive than usual. If you're feeling disappointed with money, relationships, or family matters, you might feel drawn to meet a spiritual guide today in search of peace. Even if things don’t go exactly as planned, you’ll still enjoy a lovely time with your life partner. Remedy: Share sour food items like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappe with young girls to boost family happiness and bonding.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.