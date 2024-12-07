Gemini: Stay calm and stress-free today. If you’ve been facing financial difficulties, a sudden influx of money may bring relief and help resolve many of your issues. Be wary of people who overpromise but fail to deliver—focus your energy on actions, not empty words. Romance might blossom as a friendship deepens into something more meaningful. While you’ll intend to dedicate time to your partner, pressing commitments may prevent you from doing so. However, you’ll still feel the comforting warmth of your life partner’s love. Later in the evening, you may enjoy a long conversation with someone close to you, sharing thoughts and updates about your life. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to bring happiness, harmony, and contentment into your home.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.