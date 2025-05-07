Gemini: Spending time with children—even if they aren't your own—can bring you peace and help ease your anxiety. Their presence has a healing effect. If you’ve taken a loan, you may need to repay it soon, which could strain your finances. A disagreement with a neighbour might upset you, but try not to lose your temper. Staying calm and avoiding conflict will help keep things under control. Focus on maintaining friendly relations. Love is in the air, but you’ll need to handle work relationships carefully and with tact. You might manage to take a break from your busy day to spend time with your partner. However, small disagreements may arise. Despite that, today promises to be one of the most memorable days with your spouse. Remedy: For good health, sit under moonlight for 15 to 20 minutes.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5:20 pm to 7:20 pm.