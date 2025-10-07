Gemini: You are likely to enjoy some leisure and relaxation today. If you have invested in property abroad, you may be able to sell it at a good price, bringing in solid profits. A disagreement with your wife could cause some mental strain, but avoid taking unnecessary stress. One of life’s greatest lessons is learning to accept what cannot be changed. If you feel your partner doesn’t understand you, take some time to be with them and have an open, heartfelt conversation. Your artistic and creative talents will draw admiration from others. While sports are important, avoid getting so involved that it affects your studies or main responsibilities. Today, you will let go of old sorrows from your married life and fully enjoy the happiness of the present moment. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony in your family, seek the blessings of your father or father-like elders every morning.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.