Gemini: Just as food gets its taste from salt, a little unhappiness is sometimes necessary to truly appreciate happiness. If you are looking to earn some extra money, consider investing in safe financial schemes. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. The power of love will give you fresh reasons to cherish it. You may successfully handle major land deals or coordinate with many people on entertainment-related projects. Finding an old item at home could bring you joy, and you might spend the day happily restoring or cleaning it. Married life will bring you moments of true bliss today. Remedy: For good health, offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.