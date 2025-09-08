Gemini: Pressure from seniors at work and disagreements at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. An unexpected rise in expenses could also disturb your peace of mind. A clash with a neighbour might upset you further—but losing your temper will only make things worse. Instead, try to maintain harmony, as conflicts die down when you refuse to engage. Be cautious—secret affairs could damage your reputation. On the brighter side, your work environment is likely to improve today. You may also enjoy plenty of free time, giving you the chance to relax and watch your favourite movies or TV programs. However, keep an eye on your relatives, as their interference could disturb your marital happiness. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.