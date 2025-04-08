Gemini: Your health will be good today. You may learn how to manage and save money better and use it wisely. Share your happiness with your parents — your love and attention can help them feel valued and lift their spirits. As the saying goes, what is life if not to make it easier for each other? Today, you'll truly feel that love has no limits. You may experience deep emotional connection and warmth. You have great potential, so make the most of any opportunities that come your way. However, students under this zodiac sign might struggle to focus on studies today, possibly getting distracted by friends and wasting valuable time. On a brighter note, your spouse will be more caring and affectionate than usual. Remedy: For a happy family life, feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:15 pm.