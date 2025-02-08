Gemini: You may feel a bit drained, both mentally and physically, but a little rest and a balanced diet will help restore your energy. Money matters might occupy your day, but financial gains are likely by the evening. Avoid getting involved in controversial discussions that could lead to conflicts with loved ones. A trip to a scenic spot could add a spark to your love life. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Your spouse will set aside past disagreements and embrace you with love, making the day truly special. Time spent with children often flies by, and today will be no exception—you'll realize just how precious these moments are. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.